Disney releases new trailer for 'Haunted Mansion' movie

Walt Disney Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror comedy film Haunted Mansion. The film is scheduled to be released on July 28.

In the film, a woman named Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) move into a mansion in New Orleans, which they discover is haunted. She then hires a group of paranormal experts to remove the ghosts from her home.

The film’s cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Dan Levy.

The movie is based on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The attraction first opened at Disneyland in 1969. The Walt Disney World version opened in 1971. The trailer features multiple references to the attraction, including the stretching room and the ghost bride with an axe. The movie will also feature the characters Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto).

The film was directed by Justin Simien. Simien previously directed 2020’s Bad Hair and 2014’s Dear White People.

The Haunted Mansion was previously adapted into a film in 2003. The 2003 film was directed by Rob Minkoff, and starred Eddie Murphy, Terrence Stamp, and Wallace Shawn. In the film, Madame Leota was played by Jennifer Tilly. The Muppets parodied the attraction in the 2021 Disney+ Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion. The special was directed by Kirk Thatcher, and starred Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Darren Criss.

Haunted Mansion is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 28. The new trailer for the film can be watched below:

