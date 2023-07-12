'Deadpool 3' photo shows Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's classic yellow costume

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will suit up in the classic yellow and blue costume in Deadpool 3. The Deadpool Movie Instagram account has released a new photo of Jackman wearing the costume in the upcoming film.

In the image, Jackman’s Wolverine is walking alongside Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). The suit features the blue gloves and boots from the comics. Unlike most versions of the classic yellow costume, Jackman’s version has sleeves. Jackman is also not shown wearing the mask that Wolverine usually wears with the suit.

Despite having played Wolverine in nine films from 2000-2017, Deadpool 3 will be the first time that Jackman wears the yellow costume. In the X-Men films, Wolverine and the rest of the superhero group wore black leather suits. The first X-Men film even referenced the comic book costume, when Cyclops (James Marsden) asked Wolverine if he would rather wear “yellow spandex.” The yellow suit was shown in a deleted scene from 2013’s The Wolverine.

Although this will be the first time that Wolverine wears the yellow costume in a movie, the character wore the suit in the animated television series X-Men: The Animated Series and Wolverine and the X-Men.

Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was announced in September 2022. The actor had previously announced that he had retired from the role after 2017’s Logan. Despite the character’s death in Logan, both Jackman and Reynolds have said that Deadpool 3 won’t change the ending of the 2017 film.

Both Jackman’s Wolverine and Reynolds’ Deadpool previously appeared together in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The first two Deadpool films featured multiple references to both Wolverine and Jackman.

Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Jennifer Garner will also appear as Elektra. Garner previously played the character in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy. It will also be the first Deadpool movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

