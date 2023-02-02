Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!

The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday.

Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be featured guests.

Just Announced: @ChrisStapleton is hitting the road and is bringing his All-American Road Show 2023 Tour to Grand Rapids!🔥 Join us on Friday, June 2nd for a night full of country music!🤠🤟 Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10AM🎟 pic.twitter.com/XQSLJhf4jT — Van Andel Arena (@VanAndelArena) February 2, 2023

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Van Andel's website Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

We’re told fan club members and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

