Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2

Van Andel Arena
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 02, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!

The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday.

Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be featured guests.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Van Andel's website Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

We’re told fan club members and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

