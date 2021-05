GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids is coming back to DeVos Performance Hall in early 2022, the broadway series tells us.

The following productions are scheduled to be shown as follows:

Hairspray: Jan. 11–16, 2022

Hamilton: Feb. 8–20, 2022 (subscribers attend Feb. 8–13)

Ain’t Too Proud: March 29–April 3, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen: May 3–8, 2022

Mean Girls: June 21–26, 2022

Come From Away: Nov. 8–13, 2022

We’re told several packages are available for purchase. Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube