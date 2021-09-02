Britney Spears won't be charged in dispute with housekeeper, DA says

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Britney Spears won’t be charged with any crimes related to an accusation that she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand at her home, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pop star’s home on Aug. 16, where the housekeeper reported she had an argument with Spears regarding the veterinary care of the singer’s dog.

During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand and the employee indicated that the screen protector on the device was damaged.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Wednesday that misdemeanor unit supervisor Blake Heller thoroughly reviewed the case submitted by the sheriff’s office and declined to file charges.

The office says Heller didn’t find sufficient evidence that a crime had occurred, the housekeeper had no visible injuries, and there was no significant damage to the phone.

The incident had the potential to complicate Spears’ already complex legal proceedings regarding her wanting to end her strict conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

The latest update on that case came in mid-August, when the celebrity’s dad agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the past 13 years, but he said his departure was not imminent. Legal documents say he will step away once an orderly transition can be made.