Asghar Farhadi's new film grapples with the idea of heroes

Amirhossein Shojaei/AP
This image provided by Amazon Studios shows Mohsen Tanabandeh, from left, Saleh Karimai and Amir Jadidi in a scene from "A Hero." (Amazon Studios via AP)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 30, 2022
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who has won two Oscars for his films “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” may find himself with a third.

His latest film “A Hero,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is among the 15 films shortlisted for best international feature and a likely candidate to make the final five when nominations are revealed on Feb. 8. Farhadi is appreciative that the Oscar conversation gives his film a bigger audience and spotlight.

But representing Iran can be fraught sometimes. Still he hopes he can continue making films in his home country, he said.

