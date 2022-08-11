Watch Now
Anne Heche's blood test results reportedly showed presence of narcotics

Anne Heche
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:27:19-04

Authorities in California say actor Anne Heche is being investigated for a felony DUI after blood work taken by police following a fiery wreck last week showed she had narcotics in her system, according to reports.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department told multiple news outlets that they received her blood test results that were drawn shortly after the crash, which showed the presence of narcotics.

Police told ABC News and TMZ that additional testing would be conducted.

CNN and TMZ reported the crash is now being investigated as a felony.

On Wednesday, the actor's spokesperson said Heche remained hospitalized and was placed on a ventilator to help her breathe.

"Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” the spokesperson told the Associated Press. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

CNN reported that police obtained a warrant to draw her blood after she crashed into a Los Angeles-area house on Aug. 5.

The actress suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled from the wreckage by firefighters, the Associated Press reported.

