3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

Lee Jin-man/AP
FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus.  the Big Hit Entertainment agency says in a statement that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 20:39:22-05

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad.

The group’s management agency says RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, and another member, Suga, tested positive on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August. BTS is a seven-member boyband. According to the agency, Big Hit Music, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. Suga isn't exhibiting symptoms and is administering self-care at home.

All three had traveled abroad on their personal schedule during the band's official time off.

