12th annual Electric Forest begins in Rothbury

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Tens of thousands of people from around the U.S. — and the world — gathered at the Double JJ Campgrounds in Rothbury for the 12th annual Electric Forest Festival.

The festival was first held in July 2008, then known as the Rothbury Music Festival.

Artists headlining this year’s event include Pretty Lights, Dom Dolla & John Summit, Subtronics and Excision.

FOX 17 spoke with the Grant Fire Department on what went into putting on an event of this magnitude.

“We start planning this for this event, you know, six months, seven months in advance,” says Chief Dan Yost. “We also have help from the Oceana County Sheriff's Department, Mason-Oceana 911 Emergency Management. We have a boat that's there in case anything happens in the Lucky Lake area. Again, those are all precautionary things that we plan prior to the event so that we're … ready to handle any situation that comes across.”

The festival runs through this Sunday. If you’d like a late pass, swing by the official wristband exchange on their website.

