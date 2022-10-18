Watch Now
‘Enjoy the beauty from a distance': 55mph winds closes pier in South Haven

National Weather Service says winds reached 61 mph along the lakeshore. Wind Advisory to end Wednesday at 2 a.m.
Waves in South Haven
Lauren Edwards Fox 17
Posted at 6:08 PM, Oct 18, 2022
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Strong winds and high waves pummeled the lakeshore in South Haven all day on Tuesday. Waves reached up to 15-feet. According to the National Weather Service, Van Buren County is under a wind advisory until Wednesday at 2 a.m.

South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier said the city was prepared for this weather.

“I’m happy that we have our Pier Safety Ordinance,  which allowed us to close it late last week,” Hosier said during an interview with FOX 17. “We heard that we’re going to get some large waves, and some pretty intense winds as you can see right now. So, this has been a whole weekend and couple of days of this.”

The NWS stated on its website that wind gusts were between 45-55 mph. At its peak, gusts reached 61 mph.

Hosier said all the hazardous weather impacted the beach itself.

“There’s going to be erosive impacts whenever you have high waves and high winds. But, as you can see we’ve already deployed our snow fencing to help us keep our sand on the beach,” Hosier said. “But, it’s going to be this kind of weather starting now ’til next spring. This is the kind of weather we anticipate for.”

She said it’s what they plan for annually.

NWS said power outages are possible. Some trees may be scattered and fallen. But, the advisory — in affect for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties — should be done early Wednesday morning.

Hosier added that the pier should be reopened by the Saturday when it’ll be 70 degrees and sunny.

“Just stay safe out there and enjoy the beauty from a distance,” she said. 

