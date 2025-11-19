Plumbing costs surge ahead of Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday' calls

While retailers gear up for Black Friday, plumbers prepare for what they call "Brown Friday" — the day after Thanksgiving when clogged disposals and overflowing toilets keep them busiest.

If you need a plumber this fall, you may find even the smallest fixes come with much bigger bills.

Debbie Steiner experienced this firsthand when she had a small water issue with a dripping faucet. She called a plumber who said he could fix it that day with the parts already on his truck.

"It was a $26 part, and he wasn't down there more than a half hour making the installation," Steiner said.

But she almost needed a cold shower when the plumber presented the bill: $543.

"I said it was terribly high. And he said that's what plumbing costs these days, it's expensive," Steiner said.

Materials and labor drive prices up

Higher bills may come as a shock, but the reasons behind them are no surprise to industry professionals.

Material costs have skyrocketed, with copper fittings and water heaters seeing increases of 40% to 50%.

"Transportation and fuel costs have increased, as everyone knows. So that drives up the overall cost of us getting materials and getting materials to jobs," said Lori Stickling, co-owner of Covenant Plumbing.

So too has the cost of hiring skilled professionals in the industry.

"The training and the high skill that's required for a plumber," said Aaron Adams, CEO of Aaron Services, "and all of these factors come into play in the cost of the plumbing service itself."

"Skilled tradespeople are extremely hard to find," Stickling said.

DIY solutions can save money

With a little help from YouTube, plumbing professionals recommend making some small repairs yourself to avoid hefty service calls. Fixes can include unjamming garbage disposals by unplugging and resetting them, tightening faucet handles and replacing toilet flappers.

"Just go ahead and tackle those clogged drains in your tub. The clogged drains in your bathroom sinks, things like that," Adams said.

Many plumbing companies, including Covenant Plumbing and Aaron Services, now post DIY tips and hacks online to help customers save money on minor repairs.

When to call a professional

If you're ever unsure about a repair, however, attempting it yourself won't be worth the risk. Even replacing an older faucet can be tricky.

"I've seen a number of kitchen sink faucets and bathroom faucets that are just really tough to get out," Adams said.

Experts stress that you should always call a professional when gas, venting or electrical work is involved.

"Natural gas leaks, or if you ever have a question about gas, don't mess with it," Stickling said. "Have someone who knows how to fix those."

Stickling also recommends calling a plumber for sewer backups and when you see water around a toilet base.

Adams said working with pressurized water can also be a big risk.

"The water can only go in one direction. Once it comes in, it's in," he said.

Getting the best deal

When you need to hire a plumber, get several quotes to compare prices and read reviews to ensure you're hiring a trustworthy professional. Stickling suggests customers be overly cautious of plumbers who offer prices far below other quotes.

"Customers end up calling us to come out and fix what they had done very cheaply," she said.

Steiner suggests asking for an itemized breakdown upfront so you know exactly what you're paying for. She wishes she had done that.

"They need to check that before they agree to anything," Steiner said.

That way you know what you're getting and you don't waste your money.

