PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dodge continued their Speed Week reveals at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac with the unveiling of the Hornet.

Dodge unveils Hornet utility vehicle, including 1st electrified vehicle in brand

The Hornet is a compact utility, which the company says is the hottest segment in the industry. The vehicle has what Dodge is calling a multi-energy drive train.

Dodge unveiled three versions of the Hornet, including the gasoline-powered “Head of the Hive” Dodge Hornet R/T, the Dodge Hornet GT, and the Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept from their Direct Connection division. The company is calling the three cars The Hive.

The Hornet R/T is an electrified version, a plug-in hybrid with a gas-electric powertrain. It is the first ever electrified vehicle produced by Dodge. The Dodge Hornet GT will have a standard gasoline engine.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT will open for orders August 17, 2022. The Dodge Hornet GT will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in late 2022, with the Dodge Hornet R/T scheduled to hit showrooms in spring 2023.

The unveiling is part of a three-day event Dodge is holding ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise. On Monday, Dodge revealed that they would be ending production of the Challenger and Charger in 2023 and that model year was "Last Call" for the iconic brands.

Dodge has a third unveiling set for Wednesday. The automaker hasn't released any details on what they will be revealing at that time.