Detroiters sound off on the Hollywood-style sign coming to freeways ahead of the NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The new Hollywood-style Detroit sign coming to I-94 and several other highways this spring still has people talking.

The sign is part of a beautification effort for the city ahead of the NFL Draft in April, which is expected to bring in more than 300,000 people over the court of a weekend.

Here's the sneek peek at the Hollywood-style Detroit sign:

Sneak peek at the Hollywood-style Detroit sign ahead of the NFL Draft

When we posted the rendering on the WXYZ Facebook page, we got hundreds of comments, with many people shocked at the rendering.

See how city officials are working to beautify downtown Detroit ahead of the Draft:

City officials working to beautify downtown Detroit ahead of NFL Draft

We sent photojournalist Adam Tabor out into the city to hear what people are saying about the sign.

"Well, we gotta start somewhere," Ms. Rose told us as she was working at Bert's in Eastern Market. "I love the sign and I think that it's something that we need it. I think that when people come to the city, they need to see the big sign, Detroit."

"This represents Detroit. You can see where you're coming from. It's a big sign and Detroit, they're doing big things, you know. Hollywood got their sign, Detroit got our sign," a man who goes by Coach told us.

"You gotta live here, be here to understand or to get something out of it," another man told us.

"It's more than a sign, of course, especially the people that was born and raised here, right?" Antoienetta Harris said.

"I feel like Detroit deserves something that's got a little bit more of character. You know what I mean?" Vincent Daniels said.

I feel like we need some motivation in the city. I feel like that's good motivation to like, start, you know, try to improve the city," Nijoel May said.

"In the grand scheme of things, putting the signs on when they could have used the money for something that was actually gonna be helpful, fix the roads, it's a lot of abandoned buildings, you know, try to help the homeless," Malik Douglas said.

"I feel like we need to bring unity to the city. So I feel like that's a good, it's a good start," May added.

