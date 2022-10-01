Detroit Wing Co. opening second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing screams fall like a good tailgate. If you're looking for some good food for your next tailgate, the Detroit Wing Company has what you need.

The company is opening its second Grand Rapids locaton Saturday On East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street.

The restaraunt will feature their award-winning chicken wings along with chicken tenders, classic sauces and other favorites.

The restaraunt is celebrating the grand opening with 40% off boneless chicken wings and 25% off traditional wings all day long.

The grand opening will mark the 25th location in Michigan,

The restaraunt will be open from 11am-10pm Saturday.