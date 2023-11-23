Detroit prepares for Thanksgiving day events including Lions game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of thousands of people will be flooding the streets of Downtown Detroit for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Lions game and other events going on in the area.

“We love the city of Detroit. We love the floats. We love Thanksgiving in Detroit,” said Martin Wisor, a Detroit resident.

Wisor and his family were walking down Woodward Avenue on Wednesday looking at the floats that will be in the Thanksgiving day parade.

Wisor says they won’t be at the parade so they wanted to check out the floats a day early.

“We love being able to walk around Woodward Avenue with no cars on it,” said Wisor.

The Wisors weren’t the only ones who decided to enjoy the floats a little early.

“Very exciting, it really gets us ready for Thanksgiving for the parade tomorrow,” said Nancy Monk, Shelby Township resident.

Tony Michaels, the CEO of The Parade Company, says it took a year and more than 1,500 volunteers to get everything ready for the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It’s one of the largest events in the Midwest,” said Michaels. “The largest in the state by far.”

Michaels says it’s going to be great seeing people come together for the parade and other events going on in downtown Detroit.

“For a lot of people, they will do the Turkey Trot, watch the parade then jump over to Ford Field. That’s the perfect trifecta for Thanksgiving morning,” said Michaels.

Speaking of the Lions, 7 Action News caught up with the Wright family who drove 10 hours from Virginia just so they can see the Lions play on Thanksgiving day.

“We’ve always been Lions fans, we watch every game,” said Wally Wright Jr.

If you plan on going to downtown Detroit, make sure to check out what roads will be closed in the area.