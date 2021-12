DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers went above and beyond to rescue a dog and her puppies.

The officers noticed a dog hanging around a boarded up and abandoned home, the Detroit Pit Crew Rescue said on Sunday.

The officers went into the home and found two puppies curled up inside a mattress. One of them was tangled up inside the coil of the mattress.

The mom and her puppies are now safe with the Detroit Pit Crew Rescue.