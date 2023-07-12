Detroit police commissioner accused of 'indecent conduct' with prostitute

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police commissioner was cited for “indecent obscene conduct” Wednesday morning, accused of soliciting a prostitute in Detroit.

Bryan Ferguson has been a commissioner overseeing the department since 2022 and served a term as chairman of the board until July 1.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Wayne County sheriff’s officials, Ferguson was observed by an undercover sergeant engaging in a sex act in his truck near the intersection of Sorrento Avenue and Schoolcraft Road.

Ferguson is alleged to have told the sheriff’s deputies that he is a police commissioner, according to a sheriff's official, and asked: “Can you help me out with this?”

The woman Ferguson is alleged to have been intimate with was also cited with indecent obscene conduct and released.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Ferguson adamantly denied that he was engaging in any sexual contact with the woman. He said he was driving his truck Wednesday morning when he heard a noise coming from the truck bed.

Ferguson said he pulled over to investigate the cause, and that’s when he saw a woman fleeing from a man and screaming. He said she jumped into his vehicle without his permission and said she feared for her life.

“I start screaming at her: Get the F out of my truck. I was cussing — get the F out of my truck. Get out. Get out right now!'” Ferguson said.

“She’s hollering out, please help me, he’s going to kill me! I said I don’t even care. Get out of my truck. While I was saying that, I’m trying to push her out of my truck... well, when I went to go step out of my truck, an SUV go pulling out with white lights.”

Ferguson said he does not understand why the sheriff’s deputies believe he was engaging in a sex act and said he only volunteered his role as a police commissioner when they said they recognized him.

The board is set to meet Thursday for its weekly meeting. It is unclear if Ferguson will be in attendance.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or (248) 827-9466.