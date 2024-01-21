DeSantis suspends presidential campaign before New Hampshire primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending his presidential race two days before the New Hampshire primary, he announced with a video posted to X on Sunday.

DeSantis, once seen as Donald Trump's greatest opponent for the Republican presidential primary, was unable to peel away enough of Trump's supporters for his own campaign.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said in the video, endorsing Trump for the presidency.

The Florida governor came up short with a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses last week, narrowly ahead of South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, and had already thrown in the towel for New Hampshire, instead spending the weekend campaigning in Haley's home state, whose primary election is in five weeks. New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary comes Tuesday.

He officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on May 24, 2023, in a social media announcement that was plagued with technical glitches.

Early primary polls suggested DeSantis was in a strong position. He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of $100 million.

Heralding his state as a place “where woke goes to die,” DeSantis has framed his campaign around a desire to bring the conservative policies he championed in Florida to the national stage. He has made a name for himself battling with Disney over the entertainment giant's opposition to a bill dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans instruction or classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues in Florida public schools for all grades.

Under his governorship, the state has also banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and blocked public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.

And now, DeSantis’ political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after just one voting contest. The 45-year-old is term-limited as Florida governor.

