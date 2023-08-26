Dangerous heat scorches tens of millions across the US

The brutal heat wave continues this weekend across the U.S., with some states, like Texas and Arizona, topping over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dangerous heat has many states in the southern U.S. under excessive heat warnings and advisories.

In Nashville, construction crews have had to take extra precautions, pushing start times on projects.

"Let's say it's 100 degrees here, and then, you know, the heat index is really 110; well, up there it’s at least another 30 degrees hotter," said Susan Hearne, Mr. Roof's project manager.

Start times for high school football games also had to be adjusted due to the extreme heat.

"I feel bad for those guys with those pads on out there. They’re hotter than I am; I know that," said student parent Ryan Wadsworth.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke are also a huge concern this time of year.

The National Weather Service satellite shows the heat dome that was over the center of the country earlier this week has expanded across Alabama, nearly covering all of Georgia, and down to northeast Florida.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, excessive heat warnings, the highest level for heat conditions, covered over 57 million individuals, while an additional 54 million people were placed under a heat advisory.

NOAA also says that over 3,600 daily high temperature records and nearly 5,000 daily high minimum temperature records have been broken in the past 30 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of at least 600 people die due to extreme heat each year.

Young children and older adults are most vulnerable; however, everyone is in danger of suffering from a heat-related illness.

Extreme heat can lead to dangerous levels of dehydration as the body tries to cool itself down, which can lead to organ damage.

"The brain, the heart, and the kidneys will suffer from dehydration the most. The kidneys are the organ system that helps regulate your body's water, and therefore, with dehydration, you will be under extreme stress. If this continues, you can see permanent kidney damage," said Robert Adams, an emergency medicine specialist at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The best advice is to stay indoors.

Warning signs to look out for if you suspect someone is experiencing heat exhaustion include dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which is life-threatening. Signs to look out for are confusion and unconsciousness.

