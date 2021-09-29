Customer burned at Japanese steakhouse when fire trick on grill goes wrong

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi firefighters, responding to a 911, found a customer at Genji Japanese Steakhouse suffering from burns to her shoulder and arms.

A woman has indicated that the chef was doing some sort of fire trick that resulted in her daughter having second and third-degree burns across her body.

Fire Chief Jeff Johnson said they received the call for help at 6:16 pm Sunday and arrived within just a few minutes.

An ambulance then transported the customer to a local hospital.

Some of the food preparation at the Japanese steakhouse includes grilling over an open flame at tables while guests watch.

Fire tricks at the restaurant were suspended as of Monday, according to a man at Pi Distribution, located across the parking lot from the restaurant. A manager at the restaurant Wednesday said Pi Distribution is headquarters for their restaurants.

The employee at Pi Distribution said a meeting was planned Wednesday afternoon before the restaurant opened to discuss the incident with workers.

The employee would not say how the burning incident happened or if it involved a new chef or a different technique.

He said it's the first time anything like it has happened and then declined to comment further.

