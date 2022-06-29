Cricut supplies sale at Amazon includes premium vinyl rolls starting at $2.79 (regularly $9)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love crafting with your Cricut, you know you can never have enough vinyl and other supplies. So, when you can find them on sale, it’s time to stock up. Right now, you can get rolls of vinyl, mats and more at deep discounts on Amazon.

Cricut Vinyl

It all begins with vinyl. Right now, Amazon has 12-by-4-inch rolls of Cricut Premium Vinyl at up to 69% off. Prices vary by color, but the rolls, originally $8.99, start at just $2.79.

Four-foot rolls of Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl, originally $6.99, are also discounted and start at $2.59.

Cricut Vinyl StrongGrip Transfer Tape is clear with a light-printed grid that helps you align images more precisely. It’s designed to make it easier to transfer glitter vinyl cuts, to make removable labels and more. You can use it with any Cricut machine. You can get one 12-by-48-inch sheet at $3.69, which is 59% off the original price of $8.99.

Iron-On HTV Vinyl for T-Shirts is compatible with all Cricut models. You can use it to personalize clothing, bags, home decor and more. The 12-inch-by-2-foot rolls are marked down from their original price of $12.99 and currently start at $4.49, depending on the color you choose.

Similarly, sampler packs of Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On Vinyl are 54% off. This vinyl works without a cutting mat and will outlast more than 50 washes. You can get a pack of three sheets in various colors for $5.49.

Cricut Cards

Cricut Joy Insert Cards for Cricut Joy machines let you create two-tone greeting cards without any glue. You can get a package of 12 cards with inserts and envelopes for 64% off at just $2.89.

Alternatively, a sampler pack of Cricut Joy Cutaway Cards includes eight cards, foil transfer sheets and envelopes in assorted colors. Usually $20.39, they’re on sale now starting at $5.53.

Mats, Markers and Tools

Cricut mats let you hold material in place to make cutting simpler and let you easily remove cut materials. Several mats are currently discounted on Amazon.

For instance, the Cricut EasyPress Mat is a 12-by-12-inch heat-resistant mat. With multiple layers, it protects your work surface during iron-on applications and evenly distributes heat. You can also use it for other pressing or sewing projects. Originally $24.99, this mat is 71% off at $7.26.

Other Cricut mats on sale include the 4.5-by-6.5-inch Cricut Joy StandardGrip Mat, which is marked down from $9.99 to $3.69, and the 4.5-by-6.25-inch Cricut Joy Card Mat, discounted from $6.99 to $3.59.

Be sure to check out other accessories in the Cricut Store on Amazon. Some of the great deals we found include:

Stock up before the sales end!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.