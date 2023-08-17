Could Hilary be California's first tropical storm in 84 years?

Forecasters say Hurricane Hilary could bring a "potentially tremendous amount of rain" to the Southwestern United States early next week.

The rapidly strengthening cyclone became a hurricane on Thursday, less than 24 hours after attaining tropical storm strength. As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Hilary was located about 320 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center expects Hilary to become a major hurricane by the weekend. Forecasters expect it to come ashore on Mexico's Baja California peninsula and continue moving to the north, eventually making its way to Southern California and possibly Arizona.

The forecast, however, has not completely ruled out a U.S. landfall.

While land and cool waters generally cause storms to fizzle before reaching the Southwestern U.S., forecasters said Hilary could bring tropical storm conditions to the area early next week. Forecasters noted unusually warm ocean waters in the Eastern Pacific are fueling Hilary.

SEE MORE: Study: Significantly more US hurricane-related deaths among vulnerable

Models show San Diego will likely experience less rain than desert areas to the east. The National Weather Service is predicting about 1-2 inches of rain there. Meanwhile, areas east toward Palm Springs could get nearly 4 inches of rain.

Forecaster Alexander Tardy with the National Weather Service said it is noteworthy that the San Diego area faces a 10%-30% chance of having sustained tropical storm force winds from Hilary.

"Of course we don't get many opportunities to predict a track like this up the Baja into California by potentially clipping as a tropical storm into Orange County and San Diego," Tardy said.

According to the National Weather Service, the unnamed tropical storm of 1939 is the only recorded time a tropical storm made a direct landfall in California. Forty-five people died on vessels near San Diego from the storm as it caught ships off guard.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com