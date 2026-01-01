Pay It Forward 2026

Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Your Neighborhood
Kent County
Grand Rapids
Holland & Zeeland
Muskegon
Kalamazoo
Kentwood, Wyoming, & Byron Center
Grandville, Hudsonville, & Jenison
Walker, Northview, & Comstock Park
Rockford, Cedar Springs, & Sparta
East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, & Cascade
Grand Haven, Allendale, & Spring Lake
Ionia, Greenville, Lowell, & Belding
Michigan
Morning News
Pay It Forward
A Path Forward
Birthday Shoutouts
Weather
Today's Forecast
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Weather Kids
Traffic
Sports
In-Motion
High School Scores
National News
America Votes
National Politics
Scripps News Investigates
Keep Michigan SAFE
Morning Mix
Morning Buzz
Trusted Advisor
Weekly Wellness
Beer City Bites
Know the Law
Your Home Matters
Morning Mix Brightest and Best
Class Act
Taste of Town
MI Vacay
The Golden Years
Excellence in Education
Contests
Community Events
Fox 17 TV Schedule
About Us
FOX 17 Staff
Apps
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Closed Captioning Info
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
fox17online
fox17online
fox17
Morning Mix
Kent County
Grand Rapids
Kalamazoo
Holland & Zeeland
Muskegon
Grand Haven, Allendale, & Spring Lake
Grandville, Hudsonville, & Jenison
Kentwood, Wyoming, & Byron Center
Walker, Northview, & Comstock Park
Rockford, Cedar Springs, & Sparta
East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, & Cascade
Ionia, Greenville, Lowell, & Belding
Contests
More +
Quick Links +
Morning Mix
Kent County
Grand Rapids
Kalamazoo
Holland & Zeeland
Muskegon
Grand Haven, Allendale, & Spring Lake
Grandville, Hudsonville, & Jenison
Kentwood, Wyoming, & Byron Center
Walker, Northview, & Comstock Park
Rockford, Cedar Springs, & Sparta
East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, & Cascade
Ionia, Greenville, Lowell, & Belding
Contests
WEATHER READY ALERT: Slick roads, very cold for New Year's Eve travel
Contests
Actions
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Pay It Forward 2026
Meet your neighborhood reporter