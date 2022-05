Your guide to Memorial Day weekend events across West Michigan

(WXMI) — Memorial Day is just around the corner! Here's a list of community events being held in West Michigan this year:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Gun Lake Memorial Day Cruise

Monday, May 30, 12:30–3:30 p.m.

Gun Lake Community Church (12200 W M 179 Hwy, Wayland, MI)

Memorial Day Parade and Service

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Hillside Cemetery (390 8th St., Plainwell, MI)

Memorial Day Parade sponsored by the Plainwell VFW Post 9377

Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Plainwell Ace Hardware (135 N Anderson St., Plainwell, MI)

Annual Hamilton Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at Parade lineup at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.

Ending at Riverside Cemetery off 136th Ave and 47th St.

BARRY COUNTY

Memorial Day and Membership Weekend

Friday, May 27–Monday, May 30

Circle Pines Center (8650 Mullen Rd., Delton, MI)

Tailgate Auction

Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

FoxView (975 Main St., Nashville, MI)

BERRIEN COUNTY

Memorial Day – Start of Summer Celebration

Friday, May 27–Monday, May 30

Coloma / St. Joseph KOA Holiday (3527 Coloma Rd., Benton Harbor, MI)

Buchanan Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

American Legion (403 E Front St., Buchanan, MI)

New Buffalo Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 9–11 a.m.

107 N Whittaker St., New Buffalo, MI

St. Mary's Festival

Thursday, May 26–Monday, May 30

St. Mary of the Lake Church (718 W Buffalo St., New Buffalo, MI)

World Record 24-Hour Photoshoot

Sunday, May 29 at 12 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

3916 Red Arrow Hwy, St. Joseph, MI

Day Pass – Welter’s Folly

Monday, May 30

Journeyman Distillery (109 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, MI)

Family Camp: Michiana Christian Camp

Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m.–Mon, May 30 at 5 p.m.

Michiana Christian Camp (7383 Steinbauer Rd., Niles, MI)

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater Memorial Day Service and Parade

Monday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m.– 11 a.m.

Downtown Coldwater, MI

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunset Cruisers Memorial Day Car and Motorcycle Show

Monday, May 30 at 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

JB’s Whiskey (3905 W Dickman Rd. STE B, Springfield, MI)

Memorial Day Parade and Cemetery Service

Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Union City High School (430 St. Joseph St., Union City, MI)

Memorial Day Music Monday – Hard Rock Edition

Monday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

Albion Malleable Brewing Company (420 S Superior St., Albion, MI)

Food Trucks at BC Cargo

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

BC Cargo Marketplace (McCamly Street and Hambline Avenue, Battle Creek, MI)

CASS COUNTY

Rainbow Farms presents Hemp Aid

Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Rainbow Farms (59934 Pemberton Rd., Vandalia, MI)

Dowagiac Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Dowagiac City Hall (241 S Front St., Dowagiac, MI)

Spring Fling Campout

Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

Cass County Fairgrounds (590 N S O Keefe St., Cassopolis, MI)

IONIA COUNTY

The Drogato Pista at Grattan Raceway

Monday, May 30

Grattan Raceway (7201 Lessiter Road NE, Belding, MI)

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Ionia County Courthouse (100 W Main St., Ionia, MI)

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

West Michigan Apple Blossom Cluster Dog Show

Monday, May 30 (8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Kalamazoo County Expo Center (2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI)

Paddle Down the Kalamazoo River to Plainwell

Monday, May 30 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park (399 Library Ln., Portage, MI)

Climax Memorial Day & Founders Day

Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

114 E Maple St., Climax, MI

Run to Climax

Monday, May 30 at 8–9:45 a.m.

Climax United Methodist Church (133 E Maple St., Climax, MI)

Day of Remembrance at Fort Custer National Cemetery

Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Fort Custer National Cemetery (15501 Dickman Rd., Augusta, MI)

KENT COUNTY

12th annual $10K Memorial Day Classic

Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Spectrum Entertainment Complex (5656 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI)

THRIVE 5K

Monday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m.

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Babyface Ray

Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.–Monday, May 30, at 1 a.m.

The Stache (133 Cesar E Chavez Ave., Grand Rapids, MI)

Team Turnup Takeover at Bassbin

Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m.–Tueday, May 31 at 2 a.m.

Billy's Lounge (1437 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Walker Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

4243 Remembrance Road NW, Walker, MI

Cascade Township Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Kent District Library (2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE, Cascade Township, MI)

LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Grayslake Central High School (400 N Lake St., Grayslake, IL)

MUSKEGON COUNTY

2022 Greater Muskegon Memorial Day Parade and Music Ceremony

Monday, May 30 (9 a.m.–10 p.m.)

Muskegon Downtown Development Authority (380 W Western Ave. #202, Muskegon, MI)

Michigan’s Adventure’s Opening Weekend

Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.–Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Michigan’s Adventure (4750 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon, MI)

2022 American Salute!

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Frauenthal Center (425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon, MI)

Grief Healing Support Group

Monday, May 30 at 10–11 p.m.

1050 W Western Ave., Muskegon, MI

Rhythm Conspiracy Band Live @ Dockers

Monday, May 30 at 2–6 p.m.

Dockers Restaurant (3505 Marina View Pt., Muskegon, MI)

The Carl Webb Band Live @ The Deck

Monday, May 30 at 12–3 p.m.

1601 Beach St, Muskegon, MI

Bear Lake Triathlon & Duathlon

Sunday, May 29 at 12 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 3 a.m.

Bear Lake Beach Park, North Muskegon, MI

2022 WMCKA Kayak Symposium

Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m.–Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

YMCA Camp Pendalouan (1243 E Fruitvale Rd., Montague, MI)

Fruitport Township Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

Fruitport Township, MI

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Fremont Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Fremont, MI

OCEANA COUNTY

Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya Memorial Work Weekend

Friday, May 27–Monday, May 30

Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya (8401 Thomas Pike, Shelby, MI)

OTTAWA COUNTY

Memorial Day Parade & Breakfast

Monday, May 30, 8–10 a.m.

Tripelroot Brewery (146 E Main Ave., Zeeland, MI)

Zeeland Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 9–10 a.m.

Starts at Cityside Middle School, ends at Zeeland Cemetery at Lincoln and Church Street

Run with PRIDE 5K

Sunday, May 29–Friday, June 3

3751 104th Ave., Zeeland, MI

Dream Team Car Show for Kids with Cancer

Monday, May 30

Camaros of Michigan (7119 Koper Cir, Zeeland, MI)

Memorial Day Mt. Pisgah Paddle/Run or Walk/Paddle

Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

2215 Ottawa Beach Rd., Holland, MI

Holland Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Begins Eighth Street at Central Avenue, ending at Pilgrim Home Cemetery

Kenowa AMBUCS Memorial Day 5K

Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

1965 Baldwin St., Jenison, MI

Buses by the Beach

Friday, May 27 at 9 a.m.–Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

10330 Lakeshore Dr., West Olive, MI

Memorial Day MURPH WOD

Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Spring Lake CrossFit (17369 Taft Rd. Suite F, Spring Lake, MI)

Veterans’ Troop Train

Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Coopersville & Marne Railway (306 Main St., Coopersville, MI)

Jamestown Township Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Jamestown Baptist Church to Riley Street Middle School

Butterflies are Blooming Kid's Night

Monday, May 30 at 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Culver's (520 A Way, Grand Haven, MI)

VAN BUREN COUNTY

1st Annual Dream Team Fundraiser Car Show

Monday, May 30 at 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Mattawan Early Childhood Education Center (Murray Street, Mattawan, MI)

Kyle Jennings @ Captain Lou's

Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

Captain Lou's (278 Dyckman Ave., South Haven, MI)

*All event times and locations are subject to change.

