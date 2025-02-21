Watch Now
Woodland Mall to celebrate Black History Month with 4th annual Unity Walk

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The public is invited to take part in the fourth annual Unity Walk at the Woodland Mall this weekend.

The event honors Black History Month with a walk around the mall, along with comments by Kentwood’s mayor and live music performed by a local jazz fusion pianist.

It all begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

We’re told New Hope Baptist Church will hold their 11th African American live museum later on. Spectators can look forward to nearly two dozen performances.

