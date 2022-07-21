Witches of West Michigan to host Lammas Divination Festival in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witches of West Michigan (WWM) has announced they will hold their inaugural Lammas Divination Festival in Grand Rapids at the end of the month.

The festival is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 31 at Little Space Studio.

We’re told the event will feature psychic readings, massages, workshops, henna body art, nearly a dozen vendors and more.

“We have so many amazing artists, healers, teachers and seers right here in West Michigan, and we are excited to be able to share their gifts with the city,” says Event Coordinator Katrina Peshka. “This event is open and welcoming to everyone, regardless of whether you identify as a ‘witch’ or not. We’ve made sure to provide lots of resources for beginners and people who are curious about witchcraft, magic, paganism and divination, in a setting appropriate for learning, sharing and discovery.”

Tickets are $33 and can be purchased online or at the event, according to WWM. They say admission covers one reading or workshop.

