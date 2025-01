GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Winterfest returns to Grand Haven this weekend!

Attendees can look forward to snow volleyball, euchre, snowboarding, skiing, and of course the world-famous sled race.

There will also be fun-filled activities for kids to take part in.

Want to avoid the parking? Take a shuttle ride in the city’s downtown area.

Winterfest runs Friday through Sunday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube