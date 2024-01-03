Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan coming to DeVos Place Jan. 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mark your calendars! The 16th annual Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan will be held at DeVos Place on Jan. 24.

The event is meant for engaged couples who want to add a little style when they present their I dos.

Organizers say more than 100 first-rate vendors will be in attendance.

The Runway Fashion Show by America’s Bride will take place at 2 p.m., featuring a diverse array of wedding dresses ranging from stylish designs to classic looks. Brides will have a chance to schedule private appointments where they may try on dresses.

Pre-register online to be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, organizers say. They will cost $11 for adults. Children under 2 get in for free.

The show will run from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Follow the Bridal Show on Facebook for updates.

Those wishing to become exhibitors may apply online.

