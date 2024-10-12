Walk through downtown GR raises awareness for people with vision impairments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) walked through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Friday to raise awareness for people who rely on white canes to get around.

The White Cane Awareness Walk began and ended in Calder Plaza as part of White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 15, according to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB).

Congressman Hillary Scholten delivered remarks at Friday’s event.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

White canes are crucial in helping people with vision impairments navigate their environments. They also symbolize their independence to move about freely and safely.

MFB says ABVI has offered their services to people experiencing blindness or limited vision for more than 111 years.

