United We Sell to host diverse commerce event at DeltaPlex this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — United We Sell has announced 500 vendors will be set up at a diverse commerce event at the DeltaPlex on Oct. 15, the business networking company tells us.

We’re told small businesses can sign up for the event here.

United We Sell says a similar event was held at the Woodland Mall last year. Founder Benjamin Robinson says the DeltaPlex event will be more diverse, hoping entrepreneurs of trade companies and professional services will also attend the October event.

“We are building something that is much bigger than an event,” Robinson says.

Those seeking additional information are asked to get in touch with Robinson at 616-337-1483 or bmr_robinson@yahoo.com.

