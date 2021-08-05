United Way's 'Day of Caring' to be held Sept. 16

HOLLAND, Mich. — United Way of Greater Ottawa County has announced this year’s Day of Caring will be held Thursday, Sept. 16.

We’re told the event will be in person with options for volunteers who wish to participate virtually.

United Way says the Day of Caring Lunch will be held at Camp Geneva this year.

Company teams looking to take part in this year’s event are asked to fill out this team form as well as this volunteer release form before Thursday, Aug. 19 and send them to Shannon Behm at sbehm@ottawaunitedway.org.

Click here for more information.

