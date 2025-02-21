Tulip Time reveals official poster for 96th festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has unveiled the official poster for this year’s festival!

Organizers have chosen Blooms on Parade by Andrew Snyder to represent the festival’s 96th event.

We’re told it’s the first time Snyder has been selected as the official poster artist for Tulip Time.

Snyder says Blooms on Parade, composed with a blend of pencil and watercolor techniques, is meant to evoke the festival’s vibrant energy and the pleasure it brings guests every year.

Andrew Snyder via Tulip Time Festival organizers

"I love the blossoms opening to the morning sun's rays," says Snyder, who earned his Master of Fine Arts in Painting degree at Western Michigan University.

Copies of the poster may be purchased on Tulip Time’s website. Organizers tell FOX 17 other merchandise will make use of this year’s piece. It will also appear on Tulip Time Beer by Big Lake Brewing for a limited time.

This year’s Tulip Time Festival runs May 2–11.

