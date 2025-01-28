Traditional native hoop dance wows crowd at World of Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rich cultural tradition of Native hoop dancing was on display at World of Winter.

Malcolm McDonald, a proud member of the Potawatomi tribe, blended storytelling, dance and music to show the festival crowd the deep traditions of his people.

"It was important and to socialize, to create an outreach, and to be able to interact with this exhibit, to show the relationship between the Pueblo and the Neshnabé that is formed through this dance,” says McDonald. “This dance does not come from my people. This dance is something that I do, and I'm excited to share the Neshnabé culture, but it comes from the Pueblo people. And so it is that, in itself, is a cultural exchange between indigenous communities."

Attendees took part in a social dance at the end of Friday’s event.

Anyone wishing to see more events like this one can check out World of Winter this season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube