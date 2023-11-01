Tickets to Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum now available

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum’s Winter Wonderland is set to return at the end of the month!

Museum officials say patrons can look forward to more magic this year with an expansion to the nighttime holiday lights display across their 90-acre campus.

Other attractions include letters and visits to Santa, Christmas Through the Decades exhibits, holiday-themed activities, inflatable decorations, Living Christmas Cards, treats and more!

“When you step into the museum, you’ll find a world of winter magic,” says Michael Spezia, the museum’s executive director. “With our decorated galleries, visits with Santa, and other indoor holiday activities, to outdoor fun like marshmallow roasting and a ride in a vintage car through a musical light show, we’re bringing our Michigan Winter Wonderland to life for our guests this holiday season.”

Winter Wonderland is scheduled to run Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 24–Dec. 30 at 5–9 p.m.

Tickets are now available through the museum’s website.

