The Ed Dunneback & Girls Farmers Market hosts first pickle festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you ever heard of the Ed Dunneback & Girls Farmers Market?

Do you like pickles?

With everything from pickled pizza to grilled cheese, this family-run business is making some dill-icious treats.

“If we can put a pickle in it, we tried it,” said one of the "girls," Stephanie Ginsberg.

She added, “We are on the fourth and fifth generations running the farm now.”

Ginsberg's great grandpa is the founder. They honor his creation by keeping it alive for 99 years and counting.

“This is where the heart of the family is — this farm,” Ginsberg said.

This weekend — Aug. 2–4 — was their first pickle festival.

“I really love pickles, so we need to have a pickle party,” Ginsberg remarked. "We did pickle beer, pickle lemonade, pickle pizza, deep-fried pickle dip, deep-fried pickles, pickle grilled cheese," Ginsberg said.

She continued to say, "We’re doing a pickle dip trio, which is pickle salsa, pickle queso, and deep-fried pickle dip.”

Their customers viewed this pickle fest as a big success.

“Everything that we prepped for, for the weekend, we were out of on Friday night,” Ginsberg remarked.

Luckily, Ginsberg and her family didn't have to travel far for more pickles.

“We all still live on the farm. We live and work here. Our kids grow up here,” Ginsberg remarked.

And Ed Dunneback and his girls have something for everyone.

“We love that you can bring your 6-month-old or your 80-year-old grandma here, and everybody can hang out," Ginsberg said.

So, for these pickle people, this weekend was a success.

“We never knew that everybody loved pickles as much as us,” Ginsberg said.

Leading up to next summer's pickle fest, there is a lot still in store — even this month.

There is live music every Friday — from 6 to 9 p.m. — and Saturday — from 1 to 4 p.m.



Over the remaining weekends in August, there is a sunflower festival, a peach festival, and a watermelon festival — so you still have time to check out the farmers market for yourself.

