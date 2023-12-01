TerryTown RV to hold toy drive in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Help make a child’s holiday this year!

TerryTown RV says they are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12–4 p.m.

Attendees are asked to enter at 7303 Division Ave.

We’re told the donation drive is operated in partnership with Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum and Lakeshore Corvette Club.

Organizers invite the public to help pack a 1956 Chevrolet pickup truck with brand-new toys, unwrapped, for children who need them most.

While you’re there, check out the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum and the 80+ cars they have on exhibition. Don’t forget to say hi to Santa Claus!

Pizza will be made available at a food truck, according to TerryTown RV.

