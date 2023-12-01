Watch Now
Community

Actions

TerryTown RV to hold toy drive in Grand Rapids this weekend

Toys for Tots donation drive.jpg
TerryTown RV
Toys for Tots donation drive.jpg
Posted at 2:48 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 14:48:15-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Help make a child’s holiday this year!

TerryTown RV says they are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12–4 p.m.

Attendees are asked to enter at 7303 Division Ave.

We’re told the donation drive is operated in partnership with Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum and Lakeshore Corvette Club.

Organizers invite the public to help pack a 1956 Chevrolet pickup truck with brand-new toys, unwrapped, for children who need them most.

While you’re there, check out the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum and the 80+ cars they have on exhibition. Don’t forget to say hi to Santa Claus!

Pizza will be made available at a food truck, according to TerryTown RV.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book