Sunset Cinema: Studio Park announces 2022 free summer movie lineup

Studio Park
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 06, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studio C has announced the lineup of free summer movies at Studio Park for 2022.

We’re told all movies shown for Sunset Cinema will be held at the outdoor piazza and will come at no cost to the public.

“Outdoor movies are often hosted in improvised spaces,” says Manager Quinn Matthews. “Studio Park’s piazza is extra enjoyable because it was designed for activation, with ease of access, a state-of-the-art sound system and digital screen. We are excited to share our new investments in a shade pavilion and a snack trailer with taps for Michigan draft beer and wine.”

Studio C has released the following schedule for Sunset Cinema 2022:

  • June 18: Dirty Dancing (6 p.m.); La La Land (8:30 p.m.)
  • June 25: Spirited Away (7 p.m.)
  • July 9: Ocean’s 11 (6 p.m.); Ocean’s 8 (8:30 p.m.)
  • July 30: Knives Out (6 p.m.); Mad Max: Fury Road (8:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 6: The Meg (6 p.m.); A Quiet Place (8:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 27: Legally Blonde (6 p.m.); Mean Girls (8:30 p.m.)

A representative of Studio C recommends bringing a chair.

Visit Studio Park’s website for more upcoming events.

