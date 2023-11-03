Salvation Army to kick off 2023 Red Kettle Campaign in Grand Rapids next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bells will be ringing! The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign in Grand Rapids next week.

The annual holiday fundraising campaign will begin at the Blue Bridge Nov. 10 at 5 p.m., according to a representative of the Salvation Army’s Great Lakes Division. A fundraising goal will be announced afterward.

"We recognize we are in a difficult financial climate, and it has certainly impacted those we serve,” says Grand Valley Area Commander Major Tim Meyer. “The number of those coming to our food pantry alone, has increased by nearly 200% in the past year. While we recognize the economy has also impacted those that want to give, we cannot continue to meet the need without donations.”

We’re told the bridge will turn red at dusk to mark the start of this year’s campaign, which raises money for thousands of Christmas gifts and gift cards. It also supports programs throughout the year, including an emergency food pantry, housing assistance, Pathway of Hope and more.

Want to become a bell ringer? Sign up online to volunteer.

