Rosa Parks Circle ice rink opens for 2024–25 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ ice skating season is officially underway! The rink opened at Rosa Parks Circle Friday morning after this week’s snow storm delayed it by a day.

FOX 17 swung by the rink to find only one skater on the ice; however, the rink is expected to be packed during the evening and into this weekend.

Warmer temperatures are on the way, so we asked officials on how the ice is maintained to avoid closure.

"There's two compressors that we have underneath the ice that keep it cold, generally around zero degrees at the surface,” explains Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Supervisor John Judnich. “So when less conditions are really warm for an extended period of time, we're able to stay open. The big part too is if it is sunny out, as soon as the sun goes down, we can generally reopen because the water will start freezing."

Sometimes the rink will close due to warm weather, so check the rink’s Facebook page before you make your way there.

Walk-ups are accepted but reservations are encouraged. Each session has 50 slots available. Up to 150 people can skate at the same time.

It costs $6 for adults and $3 for children to skate. That price includes skate rentals.

