Ronald McDonald House Charities to hold 5th annual Red Shoe Brew

Ronald McDonald House Charities
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is holding its fifth annual Red Shoe Brew on Wednesday.

This year’s fundraiser features local craft beer from Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Perrin Brewing Co., Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and more.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at RMHC.

Tickets are $45 if purchased before Wednesday, $50 if purchased at the door, the organization says. We’re told admission includes three tasting tokens, dinner, dessert McDonald’s fries and a commemorative glass.

Click here to buy tickets online.

Click here for more information.

