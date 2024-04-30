RendeZoo 2024 to ‘Illuminate the Night’ on June 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is set to hold its largest fundraising event of the year, held under a dazzling light display!

We’re told this year’s RendeZoo, sponsored by Bissell, will take place at the same time as the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival. All proceeds benefit the education of children and their families on the importance of conserving wildlife and their natural habitats.

The zoo says the event will include locally made food, entertainment, keeper chats, visits from ambassador animals and more!

RendeZoo 2024: Illuminate the Night will be held Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

“RendeZoo is an amazing opportunity to support John Ball Zoo and the important work being done to educate our community, care for hundreds of animal species and protect wildlife and wild places,” says JBZ Development Events Manager Megan Ellinger. “We encourage our community to join us for an exciting, fun evening against the beautiful backdrop of the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival because we want to celebrate those who make this important conservation work possible.”

Tickets may be purchased on the zoo’s website for $150.

Those wishing to sponsor the zoo may do so here.

