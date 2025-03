GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Great news, cider lovers! Cider Week GR is making a comeback this spring.

Cider Week will run from May 9–17 this year, along with a handful of events scheduled to be held beforehand at Rosa Parks Circle.

We’re told the event series will include tap takeovers, orchard tours, cider brunches, pairing dinners and pairing dinners.

View a calendar of events on Cider Week GR’s website.

