Polar Plunge surpasses $80K goal for Special Olympics in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Temperatures are warming up here in West Michigan, but some brave souls took on a chilly challenge to support the Special Olympics of Michigan.

Volunteers embraced the cold in Grand Rapids for a cause that’s sure to warm anyone’s heart.

“Special Olympics helps thousands of athletes throughout the state with … no physical and mental disabilities,” says Rob Bansuilichem of Everydry Waterproofing of Greater Grand Rapids. “They'll provide sporting, training, development, things like that.”

Bansuilichem has been coming out for the cause for more than a decade, helping to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“I started with a friend of mine from school,” recalls Bansuilichem. “I ran into her and her son. He was a Special Olympics athlete, challenged me to do the plunge back in 2011.”

More than 200 people came out for the Polar Plunge, including a few brave souls from FOX 17!

FOX 17

FOX 17

“The goal to raise money was $80,000,” says Special Olympics Michigan President & CEO Tim Hilema. “And we've already surpassed that here in Grand Rapids of over $100,000, which is just awesome.”

Some plungers were new to the challenge.

“I'm trying to stay warm, honestly,” says Erin Bouwens. “and not think about that, though. Just because that's … it keeps running through my head to jump in that tub afterwards.”

Others were Polar Plunging pros who offered a few tips.

“Basically that you're going to be colder right now than you are once you hit the water,” one person said. “Because adrenaline is just going as soon as you hit it, so this is the hardest part right now, and as soon as you're, like, up there ready to go, you're good.”

“It's cold. But it's exhilarating,” says Megan Butcher. “Like, you, they, the DJ does a really good job of, like, pumping up the energy and, like, you get up there and you're ready to go in, and it's just … it's like summertime but chillier.”

The temporary discomfort in ice-cold water was worth it to help provide year-round training and services to more than 20,000 Special Olympics athletes.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

The event is in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics Michigan athletes across the state.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube