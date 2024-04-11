Paws With a Cause to hold Hats & Hounds Fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paws With a Cause (PAWS) is hosting its first Hats & Hounds Fundraiser, where pet owners are invited to dress their fur babies in formal attire!

The event is scheduled to be held at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto May 14 at 6 p.m.

We’re told Butcher Block Social will cater the fundraiser with a strolling dinner, complimentary spirits, a cash bar, games and prizes.

PAWS says one of their clients will tell their story on how an assistance dog improved their life while highlighting available resources and how others may support PAWS’s mission.

“We’re excited to offer a unique experience in West Michigan where people can attend a fundraiser and bring their dog!” says Special Events Manager Kristy Blackmore. “We hope people will come out to enjoy a fun night in a tranquil setting, while also supporting a great cause!”

Pets and their owners are encouraged to wear clothes aligning with this year’s theme: a mashup between the Kentucky Derby and the Westminster “Best in Show” Dog Competition.

It costs $75 to attend the fundraiser.

Visits PAWS’s website for more information.

