National Faith and Blue Weekend to collect donations in Grandville this Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are requesting donations as part of the upcoming National Faith and Blue Weekend.

The drive, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, will benefit faith-based food pantries in the area, according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).

Donations in the form of hygiene products and non-perishable foods will be accepted from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the following locations:

Wedgwood Park

3391 Wilson Ave. SW

Grandville, MI

Target

3130 44th St. SW

Grandville, MI

Visit the donation event’s website for more information.

