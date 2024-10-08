Watch Now
Community

Actions

National Faith and Blue Weekend to collect donations in Grandville this Saturday

Faith and blue.jpg
Grandville Police Department
Faith and blue.jpg
Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are requesting donations as part of the upcoming National Faith and Blue Weekend.

The drive, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, will benefit faith-based food pantries in the area, according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).

Donations in the form of hygiene products and non-perishable foods will be accepted from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the following locations:

Wedgwood Park
3391 Wilson Ave. SW
Grandville, MI

Target
3130 44th St. SW
Grandville, MI

Visit the donation event’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.