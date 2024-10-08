National Faith and Blue Weekend to collect donations in Grandville this Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are requesting donations as part of the upcoming National Faith and Blue Weekend.
The drive, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, will benefit faith-based food pantries in the area, according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).
Donations in the form of hygiene products and non-perishable foods will be accepted from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the following locations:
Wedgwood Park
3391 Wilson Ave. SW
Grandville, MI
Target
3130 44th St. SW
Grandville, MI
Visit the donation event’s website for more information.
