Muskegon PD to host comedy fundraiser benefiting K9 program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police will hold a fundraiser later this month to benefit its K9 program — and provide an evening of laughs.

The Muskegon Police K9 Comedy Show Fundraiser is scheduled to be held Sunday, Jan. 28 from 5–8 p.m. at Fricano’s Event Center.

Comedian Mike Armstrong will be on hand to deliver humor that is both funny and relatable, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told dinner and a raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. Armstrong’s show starts an hour later.

"The K-9 unit will play a crucial role in keeping our community safe,” says Community Coordinator Emily Morgenstern. “This event not only promises a night of laughter but also provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about the efforts of the Muskegon Police Department.”

MPD says pizza and salad will be provided for dinner.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $25. Buy VIP tickets for $50.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube