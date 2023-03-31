MiCareerQuest to introduce jobs to students at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MiCareerQuest is making its way back to West Michigan.

The event will give more than 9,000 students from about 100 middle and high schools a chance to explore different career options, according to West Michigan Works!

We’re told students will get a firsthand look at in-demand professions, including construction, advanced manufacturing, health sciences, agribusiness and information technology.

MiCareerQuest is scheduled to be held at the DeVos Place Convention Center on May 24 from 8:30 a.m.–1:45 p.m.

“An event of this magnitude, with this level of impact, is not possible without the generosity and support from our sponsors,” says West Michigan Works! CEO Jacob Maas. “Our valued sponsors understand the importance of making students aware of all the possibilities that exist for careers in West Michigan’s high-demand industries. This type of experience is something that students remember for the rest of their lives.”

Students will have opportunities to interact with employers and ask questions about each field.

Organizers say it doesn’t cost anything for employers to attend but each industry is responsible for raising money. Other costs are paid for by sponsors and West Michigan Works!

For more information, including sponsorship forms and participation information, visit the MiCareerQuest website.

