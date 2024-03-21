Mel Trotter to hold annual Easter dinner, volunteers needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids homeless shelter is scheduled to hold their annual community Easter dinner for those experiencing homelessness.

Mel Trotter Ministries (MTM) says two dinners will take place Wednesday, March 27. The first will begin at 4 p.m. for MTM guests and members of the Heartside community. The second will cater to families at MTM and the Heartside community starting at 6 p.m.

MTM notes the 4 p.m. dinner will not include families.

Both dinners will be held at MTM’s Cook Cafeteria, according to the shelter.

We’re told an estimated 400 people will attend the dinner this year. Those interested in volunteering may register on MTM’s website.

