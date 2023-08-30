Meerkat Mania takes over John Ball Zoo this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s all about meerkats at John Ball Zoo (JBZ) this weekend!

Meerkat Mania is a three-day celebration demonstrating the zoo’s conservation and sustainability efforts at the meerkats’ “state-of-the-art” exhibit, zoo officials say.

We’re told there will be live music, animal activities and more.

“We are excited to showcase our adorable meerkats with fun, educational activities people of all ages can enjoy,” says Events Coordinator Mariah Malone. “Meerkat Mania makes a perfect Labor Day weekend activity for the whole family.”

Meerkat Mania is scheduled to run Sept. 2–4 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

JBZ says each day will kick off with a riveting steel drum performance until 10:30 a.m., followed by story time courtesy of Circle Theatre beginning at 11 a.m.

The live music schedule is as follows:

Saturday

3:30 p.m.: Caitlin Cusack

Sunday

12 p.m.: Mama’s Hot Sauce (rockabilly/blues/rock)

3:30 p.m.: Roots Vibrations (Caribbean)

Monday

12 p.m.: Rusty & the Razorblades (classic rock)

3:30 p.m.: Olivia Vargas

The meerkat habitat was the first zoo exhibit to receive a Sustainable SITES initiative certification, according to JBZ. It was also the first to receive SITES gold certification out of any business in Michigan.

Buy tickets to Meerkat Mania on JBZ’s website.

