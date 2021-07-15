Marshall venue announces 2021–22 concert schedule

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center for the Arts has unveiled the lineup for its 2021–2022 concert season.

We’re told the series begins Sept. 11 with country/rock artists the Michigan Rattlers, ending with the first Michigan Music Video Awards.

Ticket packages are also available starting at $132 for six shows, according to the conference center.

“We will be extremely excited to be back in the theater and enjoying live events again,” says Executive Director Jacob Gates. “This season will be like a celebration, and we have a great lineup planned.”

The Franke Center lists the following shows scheduled for the 2021–2022 season:

Sept. 11: Michigan Rattlers (country/rock)

Sept. 18: Pete Seeger Tribute (folk)

Oct. 2: The Verve Pipe (alternative rock)

Oct. 23: Savoy Brown (blues)

Nov. 20: Joe Louis Walker (blues)

Jan. 15: Irish Pub Night feat. Blackthorn (Celtic)

Jan. 22: Wolf Tree Film Festival (film)

Feb. 4 & 5: Matt Schofield at Ice, Wine, Beer, and Blues (blues)

Feb. 26: Jackson Symphony Orchestra (classical)

April 9: Second City Fundraiser (comedy)

April 23: Olivia Dear (pop/folk)

May 6: Gilmore Keyboard Festival Young Artists - Artist TBA (classical)

May 14: Michigan Music Video Awards

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 269-781-0001.

